Former North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell has shot down speculation he will definitely play at Wodonga next year.
The 32-year-old was quizzed if he knows whether he will ever play again.
"No I don't because I don't know what my job landscape will be," he admitted.
"Until then, I can't commit to anything, so whatever you've heard, there's probably not too much truth behind it (laughs)."
Speculation has been strong for the past two months since he retired after a 15-year career at the elite level that Ziebell would return to his home club Wodonga, at least for a few games.
Ziebell, who was the O and M grand final ambassador at Lavington Sportsground on Sunday, is determined to carve out a career in coaching.
"I'm currently coaching in a development role with our girls (AFLW) at North, but looking to transition into the men's game next year," he revealed.
"Over the next three-four weeks I'll be scouring the landscape for an opportunity somewhere once the coaching merry-go-round finds its place."
