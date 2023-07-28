The skinny teenager at Martin Park who became a club legend at Arden Street has announced this season will be his last in the AFL.
Jack Ziebell announced to his North Melbourne teammates on Friday that he plans to retire at the end of this year.
Taken with pick nine in the 2008 draft, the former Wodonga Bulldog quickly became a fan favourite amongst the Roos faithful with his ferocious attack on the ball endearing him to supporters.
Ziebell, who has played 276 matches for the Roos since debuting in round one, 2009, also captained the club on 111 occasions.
He said it was an emotional time reaching the decision to retire.
"On one hand it's always a hard decision to give up the thing you love the most, but on the other I think my body will thank me for it," Ziebell said.
"From the time I walked into the place I've felt right at home and I've made some amazing lifelong friendships and connections. This is a special place and I'll always cherish being part of the club.
"I've given everything I can for this footy club, but I think the time is right for me to pass the baton to others to take us forward.
"I truly believe we have the building blocks to eventually go far as a club. I think back to those finals wins in 2014 and '15 and how amazing the feeling around the club was and I know those times aren't too far away.
"To our fans - you have been amazingly supportive of me over my entire journey. I can't thank you enough and I look forward to seeing the joy on your faces when we do turn things around.
"I have so many more people to thank but I'll get myself through to the end of the season and express my appreciation then."
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
