Former Wodonga Bulldog Jack Ziebell announces his retirement from North Melbourne Kangaroos

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:20am
Jack Ziebell announced to his North Melbourne teammates on Friday that he plans to retire at the end of this year.
The skinny teenager at Martin Park who became a club legend at Arden Street has announced this season will be his last in the AFL.

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

