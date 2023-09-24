Lavington has celebrated its first A-grade Ovens and Murray netball premiership in 10 years after overcoming Wodonga Raiders by 10 goals at their home ground on Sunday.
Panthers' goal shooter Christine Oguche was phenomenal in the 56-46 victory, having only just flown back from Japan on Friday following a school trip.
The talented teenager's performance saw her earn the Paula Cary Medal for best on court.
"Christine was amazing, she was pretty much unstoppable and she's a huge reason why we're here," Lavington coach Linda Charlton said.
"It's been 10 years between drinks for us, so it's very exciting.
"We've been close over those 10 years, but never quite got there.
"There's been a fair bit of heartbreak during that time, and when you've been on the other side of it, it makes it even more sweet.
"This group has just worked so hard and we have such a good connection, belief and trust and you could see that out there.
"I'm so proud of them."
The Panthers got a minor lead heading into the first break and were able to build a six goal buffer heading into the second half.
But Raiders didn't go down without a fight, with a goal from Emily Stewart in the dying seconds of the third term seeing them behind by just three goals heading into the deciding quarter.
It was a huge last term effort from Panther Tayla Furborough, with the defender helping the Panthers across the line in front of an army of supporters.
Having started the season on court for the Panthers and then fulfilling her role as assistant coach from the sidelines, Sarah Meredith was also praised for her contribution to the club's first A-grade premiership since 2013.
"She is going to make a phenomenal head coach one day," Charlton said.
"She has a super power as a coach as well as a player and we couldn't have done it without her."
While it wasn't the fairytale ending Raiders were hoping for, coach Jodie House acknowledged the determination it took from her side to make it to the final day after a fourth place finish.
"Words can't explain how proud I am of this group of girls and what they've achieved this season," House said.
"Our whole club and supporter base are really proud of them.
"In crunch time when it mattered, Lavi were just better than us.
"The girls can walk away from that and know that we gave it our best and it just wasn't quite enough on the day."
Maggie St John gave her all in centre, while Mackensey House fought hard in defence.
Maddi Lloyd and Steph Clancy were vital in the Panthers' midcourt, while Mia Lavis made an impact in goals for Raiders.
