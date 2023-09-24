The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington defeat Raiders to win Ovens and Murray A-grade premiership

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 24 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington celebrates after becoming the Ovens and Murray A-grade premiers for 2023. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
Lavington celebrates after becoming the Ovens and Murray A-grade premiers for 2023. Pictures by Tara Trewhella

Lavington has celebrated its first A-grade Ovens and Murray netball premiership in 10 years after overcoming Wodonga Raiders by 10 goals at their home ground on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.