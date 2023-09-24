Yarrawonga's bold move to target Steve Johnson as non-playing coach over the off-season has met with instant success after the Pigeons claimed an epic grand final victory over Albury by four points on Sunday.
A late shot at goal from Albury forward Jeff Garlett at the 25-minute mark, 45m out from goal on a slight angle had the huge crowd of 10,000 plus sitting on the edge of their seats.
But with heavy legs and heaving lungs, Garlett's set shot failed to make the distance and Pigeon captain Leigh Masters took a strong contested grab which proved to be the match winning mark.
The siren sounded shortly afterwards and it was ecstasy for the Pigeons and agony for the Tigers in another thrilling climax to the biggest match of the O&M season.
It was also redemption for the Pigeons who lost last year's decider against Wangaratta by three points.
Johnson was able to deliver the club its first flag since 2013 with Pigeon officials and supporters beaming that the stunning recruiting coup of landing Johnson had paid the ultimate dividend.
Pigeon's football manager, Leigh Ramsdale, said the influence of previous coach Mark Whiley couldn't be underestimated.
"It is satisfying for everyone involved at the club who helped get Steve that we have been able to win a flag in his first season in charge," Ramsdale said.
"But I think Steve summed it up well in his acceptance speech though, that he was in a fortunate position to take over a mature group that had been previously coached by Mark.
"A lot of the hard work had been done by Mark and he was lucky to take over a group firmly in the premiership window and get the result today."
Ramsdale revealed that they were able to land Johnson at JC Lowe Oval through some connections at Geelong including Tom Lonergan.
The arrival of Johnson at the club proved to be swifter than expected.
"We were pretty lucky in that we had a few connections at Geelong and once we approached Steve, his ears pricked pretty quick to be fair," Ramsdale said.
"Steve wanted to get out of the AFL system and move back to the area, so the stars aligned in that regard.
"He has proven to be the perfect fit for our group and has got a bit of spunk about him off the field as well.
"But his football knowledge and game sense is unbelievable."
Yarrawonga has now played in the past two grand finals and has laid the foundations for its next golden era and re-establish itself as a powerhouse of the competition.
Albury and Yarrawonga played in six consecutive grand finals from 2009-14 where the Tigers enjoyed a 4-2 ledger in what was a fierce rivalry.
Johnson will coach the Pigeons again next season with a host of big names in Leigh Masters, Michael Gibbons, siblings Willie and Harry Wheeler and Leigh Williams committed to long term deals.
"We would like to think we have laid the foundations for some sustained success but are fully aware Albury will be back stronger than ever next year," Ramsdale said.
"We will enjoy the celebrations but most of our big names are committed for at least the next couple of years.
"We have minimal travellers now which has been another big key to the success with most of the players living in Yarrawonga.
"We just need to sign up our young talent now and we've got a couple of them locked in and hopefully be able to sign the majority of them over the next few weeks."
