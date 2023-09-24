The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Supporters turn out for Ovens and Murray grand final

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated September 24 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sea of vibrant guernseys, streamers, and echoing cheers has inundated Lavington Sports Ground as supporters gathered to watch their teams clash in the highly anticipated Ovens and Murray grand final on Sunday, September 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.