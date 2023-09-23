The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man told police he would 'get people' to torch custody manager's home

By Albury Court
September 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man threatened to burn down an Albury officer's house on becoming enraged when police didn't produce a receipt for a car he was suspected of stealing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.