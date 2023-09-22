Albury is friendless with the tipsters in Sunday's grand final against Yarrawonga.
The other seven coaches expect the Pigeons to break a 10-year premiership drought at Lavington Sportsground.
However, in a terrific sign for the bumper crowd which is expected to attend the decider in glorious spring conditions, with only light winds, which will also help ball movement, not one mentor believes it will be more than 20 points.
Three believe it will be a pulsating single-figure margin in Wangaratta coach Ben Reid (two points), outgoing Wodonga mentor Jordan Taylor, who's joining his home club Finley (three), and North Albury's Tim Broomhead (five).
Reid and Myrtleford's Craig Millar believe boom Pigeons' on-baller Willie Wheeler will claim the Did Simpson Medal for best on ground.
Wangaratta defeated Yarrawonga by three points in last year's decider, producing one of the great second half spectacles.
Sydney Swans' premiership player and Lavington coach Adam Schneider, who was an assistant at GWS, where Yarrawonga mentor Steve Johnson also spent time, has been impressed with the Pigeons' AFL-like full press system.
"If 'Yarra' is going to play a full press on defence, Albury needs to get their running game going on the outside and play fast when they can," he revealed.
"'Yarra' likes to put a bit of speed on by foot, they take a lot of marks and they like to switch and go as much as they can."
Yarrawonga and Albury played a league record six straight grand finals between 2009-2014.
Four were decided by 12 points or less and officials will be hoping the fierce rivals go 'back to the future' with another riveting clash.
Only two players - Albury's Luke Daly and Brayden O'Hara - remain from the 2014 decider.
The match starts at 2.30pm.
