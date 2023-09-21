A North Albury woman facing jail for yet another episode of violence has been given time to attend specialist appointments, but this came with a warning.
Tanya Lorraine Kellett was in a "precarious" position, magistrate Sally McLaughlin told her lawyer, given the considerable risk of full-time custody.
Sentencing was meant to go ahead this week, after a previous adjournment so her mental health could be assessed for a report to be prepared by the NSW Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network.
But solicitor Angus Lingham, acting as agent for Kellett's lawyer, Tim Hemsley, asked for another adjournment of sentencing over an incident where she punched another woman to the head at Lavington Square.
Mr Lingham said Kellett, 32, was booked in for at least two appointments within the following few days and that Mr Hemsley wished to have the outcomes of these sessions ready for the sentencing hearing.
The appointments, he said, were "in relation to her various issues".
But Ms McLaughlin said Kellett's "history of violence" meant that giving Kellett more time to attend these specialist sessions was by no means an indication she would get an outcome other than full-time custody.
She repeated the comment she made during Kellett's previous appearance, in early August, that the court was running out of options.
Kellett previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the shopping centre incident on May 15.
The court had heard that Kellett and her latest victim had known each other for a couple of decades.
The victim was shopping in the Woolworths supermarket as Kellett waited nearby for a doctor's appointment.
"It appears that the victim and the accused have exchanged words about the accused's brother (who was) somewhere in the complex," police said.
The victim then walked outside the supermarket and was unloading her trolley when Kellett walked past.
"The accused has then approached the victim and shortly after has punched the victim to the left side of the face."
The victim was treated at Albury hospital for bleeding from her mouth.
Kellett will now be sentenced on October 4.
She also faces a hearing on November 2, having previously pleaded not guilty to three charges of stalking or intimidation and one of contravention of an apprehended violence order over an incident from late June.
