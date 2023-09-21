The Border Mailsport
Osborne key forward George Alexander chasing fourth flag of his career

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated September 21 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:10am
Osborne key forward George Alexander has already won three flags. Picture by James Wiltshire
Osborne star George Alexander has declared he is fit and ready to fire in Saturday's grand final against Holbrook at Walbundrie after shrugging off the effects of a fractured leg.

