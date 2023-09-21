Osborne star George Alexander has declared he is fit and ready to fire in Saturday's grand final against Holbrook at Walbundrie after shrugging off the effects of a fractured leg.
Alexander feared the worst and that his season could be over when an opponent cannoned into his leg and his knee buckled against Howlong in round 12.
He initially thought he may have torn his ACL for the second time of his career.
"I was in a fair bit of pain when it happened and I thought I had done my knee again," Alexander said.
"It was the same knee as I had done before.
"So I had some scans and I couldn't believe my luck when the doctor said I had a small fracture in my leg and it should recover in time for finals."
He said it was a huge relief to get through the match unscathed and is eagerly anticipating the fourth grand final of his career.
Alexander boasts the perfect record in deciders after previously having won flags with Osborne in 2017-19 and Riverina club Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong last year.
"I was always pretty confident that I would be right to play in the second semi-final," he said.
"I got the all clear from the doctor a couple of weeks ago and had been training at full pace for a fortnight in the lead-up.
"Before that I was still able to work on my fitness with a bit of rowing, swimming and bike riding.
"It was just up to me if I was feeling good which I was and I got through the match fine thankfully."
Despite not having played for more than two months, Alexander had an instant impact on his return with three goals.
Alexander and Jamie Parr who was only playing his second senior match in two years combined for seven goals as the Brookers struggled to find a suitable match-up for the pair of talls.
"It was satisfying firstly to get through the match and secondly to have a bit of influence up forward as well," Alexander said.
"I was fairly rusty early on which was to be expected I guess.
"But I started to find a little bit of touch as the match wore on and hopefully I will be better for the hit-out.
"It was also a huge boost to the group to welcome back Jamie Parr into the side.
"Jamie is a popular figure at our club and is an unreal player and bloke as well.
"It's great to have him back in the side not only for his playing ability but his experience as well and he directs a lot of the traffic in our forward half."
But Alexander expects a much tougher contest in the biggest match of the season on Saturday.
"It was good to jump out of the blocks and apply a bit of early scoreboard pressure in the second semi-final," he said.
"But we are fully aware that it won't be the same on the weekend and it's going to be a tough slog.
"Grand finals are weird and I guess you only have to look at last year for the perfect example.
"I obviously wasn't at the club last year but I think most people expected Osborne to win after not being beaten all season.
"But it was the Brookers who turned up on the day and finished full of run in that final quarter.
"It will be the same on the weekend and whichever side turns up and executes best will win the match.
"Hopefully it's us.
"I watched the preliminary final last weekend and it was a tough contest and I thought the Giants played fairly well.
"But Holbrook found another gear when challenged in the last term."
Osborne is expected to make at least one change for the grand final with Ed O'Connell to come back into the side after missing the second semi-final.
Holbrook could make at least four changes with Luke Gestier, Michael Oates, Josh Jones and Hamish Mackinlay all missing last weekend's preliminary final.
