Police spoke to Stanley Turvey's family during manhunt in bid to get him to surrender

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:55pm
Stanley Turvey was shot and killed by police on Wednesday. Picture supplied
Police are working to support the officers and members of the public impacted by Stanley Turvey's violent offending after he was shot dead during an armed confrontation, with an officer revealing police spoke to his family in a bid to get him to surrender peacefully.

