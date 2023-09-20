The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona retiree Anton Moser recovering grandly from knee replacement

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
September 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After years of gruelling security work in the crime-ridden Gold Coast, Anton Moser's "tree change" to the Border seemed like a great idea until the cold weather caught up with his bung knee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.