The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury mum sent text claiming she'd 'love a jail sentence' for her messages

By Albury Court
September 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rekindled relationship with the father of her four-year-old son ended in a rage where a North Albury woman threatened to slit the throat of the man's other lover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.