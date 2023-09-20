A rekindled relationship with the father of her four-year-old son ended in a rage where a North Albury woman threatened to slit the throat of the man's other lover.
Neither Lara Michelle Floyd nor the other woman were aware he was seeing both of them at the same time.
On discovering his infidelity, Floyd sent a series of hostile text messages in which she said "this b----" would end up "in the ground".
Police have told Albury Local Court that Floyd complained to police, on the afternoon of September 12, about ongoing harassment "as she has sent over 30 messages to him that day".
In one, Floyd said once the other woman was hospitalised, she would give all her messages to the police "because I'd love a jail sentence".
Floyd threatened the safety of the other woman, her former partner and her own child, who police took back to the Albury police station, away from his mother, to place him in the care of his father.
"While speaking with the child, the child stated to police 'Mummy is going to kill Daddy'."
The man also called the police while his son was at the station to say the boy had told him several times: "Mummy is going to kill you."
Floyd was arrested, but she was not finished with her intimidation.
A custody manager at the station overheard her tell a relative during a phone call: "When I get out of here I'm going to run him over with my f----- car."
Floyd, 43, of Corella Street has pleaded guilty to two stalking or intimidation charges, destroy or damage property and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel asked Albury court registrar Wendy Howard for a two-week adjournment to allow him to obtain subjective material relevant to sentencing.
Floyd had been released on bail a week earlier, but only after the extremely serious nature of her then alleged offending was highlighted.
The court was told Floyd and the man were in a relationship for about five years before separating in October, 2022.
They got back together in March this year, two months after he began seeing the other woman.
On September 2, Floyd contacted the woman on Facebook Messenger as she suspected he was cheating on her.
The woman did not reply and immediately blocked Floyd.
But eight days later the woman replied, telling Floyd she was in a relationship with him and, to prove it, sent screenshots of their conversations.
He then contacted the woman about her reply. While on that phone call, his mother told him about messages she had received from Floyd.
In one, Floyd said of the other woman: "When she's hospitalised then I'm gonna be calm as s---."
Floyd continued with threatening comments full of profane language, saying the woman would not be getting anywhere near her son.
"On hearing the messages," police said, "(the woman) has felt threatened and concerned for her safety."
She went to the station to lodge a complaint on September 11 about 4.40pm.
In a separate stretch, Floyd sent more than 190 messages to her ex-partner but he did not reply.
Floyd will be sentenced on October 4.
