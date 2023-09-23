A man found growing cannabis at his Wodonga property, with marijuana found stashed around his home, has told a court he has no plans of stopping his use.
Police searched Wayne McLean's Ballard Street home on May 4 last year.
Two large plants, about six feet (183 centimetres) tall, and a two-foot (61 centimetres) tall plant were found growing in the rear yard.
A search of his house found multiple jars of marijuana in various locations weighing 270 grams.
Police removed the plants and dried marijuana.
McLean went to the Wodonga station the following day and made full admissions.
He again got into trouble on September 13 last year during a heated confrontation at the Church St Hotel.
McLean was greeted at the venue about 8.40pm and replied "scotch and coke mate".
An employee asked how much he'd had to drink, to which McLean replied "I've had a couple", and was refused service.
An argument escalated and McLean said he would cut off the man's dreadlocks before making a threatening cutting motion across his throat.
Two workers came from the kitchen and were verbally targeted.
McLean left and police attended.
He denied he had been acting in a threatening manner, and claimed a barman told him "f--- off you old c---" when he asked for a drink.
Wodonga magistrate Victoria Campbell asked the shed builder and maintenance worker about his marijuana use.
"I still smoke," he said.
"I've smoked all my life."
He said he could ring up and get a prescription but didn't want to.
Ms Campbell said there was a maximum jail term of one year for cannabis cultivation.
"Rightly or wrongly, that's the law," she said.
"Matter for you."
Ms Campbell imposed a $1500 fine for both matters.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.