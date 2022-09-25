We've had two years of no finals, it's been stinging for a long time.- Wangaratta's Matt Kelly
Wangaratta veterans declared the gut-wrenching 2018 and 2019 grand final losses were fierce motivators for Sunday's gripping three-point win over Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The underdogs' Jess Koopman had a shot from 50m, with 90 seconds left, but his kick just missed to the right as the Pies claimed their first flag since 2017 with a 12.14 (86) to 13.5 (83) win in front of 8747 fans on a glorious sunny day at Lavington Sportsground.
Koopman had kicked a stunning goal, so he can hold his head high, but he's such a proud Pigeon he was was still being consoled 20 minutes after the siren.
It was the Pies' fourth successive grand final after toppling Albury the last time a decider was played at the ground, due to its redevelopment.
Wangaratta then hosted the next two deciders but were ambushed by Albury and Lavington in the first quarter.
"It had a fair bit actually for the guys that played in them," Matt Kelly replied when quizzed how much those losses served as motivation.
"We've had two years of no finals (after two COVID-wrecked seasons), it's been stinging for a long time and we set ourselves in pre-season to get to where we are today and thankfully we got there."
Years of frustration exploded as the Pies posted 5.8 (38) to 3.0 (18) at half-time.
The Pigeons were poor early, but the match came alive.
The Pies kicked three goals in three and a half minutes to open a 24-point lead, before the Pigeons launched again.
"It was definitely a motivator, you don't lose two grand finals and not be motivated," stalwart Daine Porter suggested.
