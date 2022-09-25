The Border Mail
Wangaratta edges out Yarrawonga by three points in grand final

Andrew Moir
Updated September 25 2022 - 10:13am, first published 7:48am
Wangaratta celebrates its riveting three-point grand final win over Yarrawonga. It was the league's first decider since 2019, due to COVID. Picture by Mark Jesser

We've had two years of no finals, it's been stinging for a long time.

- Wangaratta's Matt Kelly

Wangaratta veterans declared the gut-wrenching 2018 and 2019 grand final losses were fierce motivators for Sunday's gripping three-point win over Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

