Yarrawonga posted an upset win over Wangaratta on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
After an even first half, the home side kicked six goals to two to win 11.14 (80) to 7.10 (52).
Advertisement
The visitors had racked up nine straight wins to start the season, but boom forward Leigh Williams kicked five goals and Bailey Frauenfelder four.
"It was probably the first time this year we went close to playing four quarters," coach Mark Whiley said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
More to follow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.