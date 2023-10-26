The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Plans lodged for new 'Emberz' strip club in the heart of Albury's CBD

By Blair Thomson
October 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans for the Border's first strip club have been lodged, with the developer saying it's time the Twin Cities had such a venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.