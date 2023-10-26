Plans lodged for new 'Emberz' strip club in the heart of Albury's CBD

Plans for the Border's first strip club have been lodged, with the developer saying it's time the Twin Cities had such a venue.
A development application for the erotic business, titled Emberz, was lodged with Albury Council this week.
The venue would be located directly opposite the Albury police station, in the former Sanctuary Salon and Day Spa building which closed in January.
Tamara Dixon said her proposal would see about 20 people employed with hopes it would bring patrons to Albury for bucks parties, football trips and similar visits.
"I've had some really good responses," she said.
"There are a few people out there who say it's not their cup of tea and have said they won't go there.
"But a lot of people have said it's about time, Albury needs something like this.
"It will save people going to Canberra or Melbourne.
"I think it will bring groups of people to town."
Ms Dixon said the building was chosen due to its distance from churches and schools, and its proximity to the police station.
Strip clubs must be a minimum distance from places of worship and education centres with other conditions around their operation.
A development application states there are no "sensitive" sites nearby that would be impacted.
Emberz would have a strict ban on touching dancers.
There are still multiple steps to be taken before the venue would be able to operate.
Ms Dixon, who has previously run a nightclub called Emberz in Cobram and has been in security for 21 years, would need to have the development application considered and approved by council staff or councillors, a liquor licence obtained, and the venue fitted out.
"I've had a liquor licence in the past, I've owned a nightclub before, it's not like I'm coming into this with no knowledge," she said.
"I'm aware of the restrictions (with strip club locations), that's the reason why I picked the venue.
"It's far enough from schools and churches and it's already a thoroughfare between late night venues."
Ms Dixon said she had silent partners in the project.
The application notes the site would operate from 7pm to 3am with a "lounge" setting.
Those with bikie tattoos and colours would be banned, shots and glass would not be available after 11pm, and licence scanning would be used.
"Emberz will operate an adult entertainment venue in which striptease or erotic dance is regularly performed for males, females or mixed audiences," the application states.
Submissions have been sought on the proposal, including from surrounding businesses.
The submissions can be made until November 10.
Council staff are assessing the application.
Plans to add a strip club to the Drome Street brothel have been approved in recent years but the project has never gotten off the ground.
