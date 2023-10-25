Kade Griparis is ready to grasp the biggest opportunity of his burgeoning football career after being named in the Murray Bushrangers squad.
The 17-year-old Brock-Burrum wingman is the only Hume League player among the 66 boys selected to do pre-season with the Bushies.
The Albury High School student spoke of his pride at making the grade among so many players from the Ovens and Murray and Goulburn Valley leagues.
"I'm stoked about that," Griparis said.
"I love footy, it's all about enjoyment for me - but I still want to go far with it.
"To see I was named in the Bushies squad, I was very happy.
"I went to trials and could see there was a lot of talent there so I thought it could be tough to make but I was lucky enough to get selected.
"I'm keen as mustard to get started.
"I've been doing running before school so very keen.
"It's a long shot but reaching the AFL would be my dream."
Griparis was co-captain this year of a Saints under-17 side which finished fourth but came from the elimination final to reach the Hume League grand final.
Brock-Burrum eventually lost the decider to minor premiers Henty by 19 points.
"I absolutely loved it this year," Griparis said.
"I've been playing with those boys for a really long time and we had a pretty good season.
"We won three games in finals and unfortunately lost the grannie but I'm still really proud of the effort that we did.
"I love leadership roles because I've been captain in a couple of cricket sides and now in the footy; I just like having a voice and having direction."
Griparis played 28 games for the Saints this season, with three senior appearances and seven in reserves.
"I've been at that club since I was a week old and I love the community there," he said.
"I love playing with my mates and playing in the seniors was really enjoyable too, playing with blokes I've looked up to for many years.
"I've grown up watching blokes like Ronnie Boulton, Darcy I'Anson and even Josh Koschitzke in the thirds.
"I played on a wing for my club but in those Bushies trials, I played forward, which I didn't mind.
"My strengths are probably my speed and my run-and-carry mostly and I've got a pretty good vertical as well.
"I'm just really happy to be there.
"Mostly next year, I was thinking of playing seniors at Burrum but having an opportunity to maybe make that Bushies side is awesome."
