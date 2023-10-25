October
27
Rattler, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
28
Murray River Fine Music presents Flinders Quartet, Bonegilla Migrant Experience, 3pm
The Bendoc Philharmonic presents Jonathon Glonek, The Courthouse Yackandandah, 3pm
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
The Internationals, SS&A Albury, 9pm
31
Centre Stage Event Company presents The Addams Family, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
November
1
Soweto Gospel Choir - Hope, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
2
Centre Stage Event Company presents The Addams Family, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
3
Centre Stage Event Company presents The Addams Family, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
The Gunbarrel Highwaymen, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Cloud 9, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Vixens of the Fall, SS&A Albury, 9pm
4
Centre Stage Event Company presents The Addams Family, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm and 7.30pm
Paul Moleta Band, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Midnight Alibi, SS&A Albury, 9pm
5
Twin City Calisthenics - Welcome To The Jungle, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm
8
Albury High School presents Addams Family, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
9
Albury High School presents Addams Family, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Centre Stage Event Company presents School of Rock - The Musical, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
10
Centre Stage Event Company presents School of Rock - The Musical, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
The Rivereens, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Bin Chickens, SS&A Albury, 9pm
11
Centre Stage Event Company presents School of Rock - The Musical, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm and 7.30pm
Marcia Hines - Still Shining 50th anniversary concert, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Border Rock, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
YoplayBand, SS&A Albury, 9pm
17
Jon Stevens - The Noiseworks and INXS Collections Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Marc Paola, SS&A Albury, 9pm
18
Syndicate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Boom Box, SS&A Albury, 9pm
19
Presented by Kapooka Army Band and Albury City Band, Kaleidoscope, The Commercial Club Albury, 1.45pm
23
Pevan and Sarah in Concert, Albury Entertainment Centre, 10.30am
24
3 of a Kind, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
25
Snow Road Troopers, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
SMAC, SS&A Albury, 9pm
26
Murray Conservatorium presents End of Year Celebration, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
Anne Kirkpatrick and Pete Denahy, The Commercial Club Albury, 3.30pm
27
Damon Stone and James Oswald, SS&A Albury, 9pm
28
A Celtic Christmas, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
