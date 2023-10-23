NORTH East rock music darling Ella Hooper is kicking off her new tour at Beechworth.
The former lead singer of Killing Heidi will hit the road with Van Walker to launch her Oh My Goddess! single from October until December.
They will perform at Tanswells Hotel on Friday, October 27.
Unearthed by Triple J when she was just 13, Hooper scored her first number one with the single Mascara on her 17th birthday.
Aged 18, she became the first woman to be awarded APRA's Songwriter of the Year.
After releasing three hit albums with Killing Heidi, Hooper embarked on a solo career.
Her latest album Small Town Temple - written in her hometown of Violet Town - has been hailed as a new beginning, showcasing Ella's personal songwriting.
The Oh My Goddess! tour marks the final single from her Small Town Temple album.
"Releasing Oh My Goddess! feels like the perfect final chapter to the Small Town Temple story, which has been more colourful, busy and action-packed than I could have imagined!" Hooper said.
"And fittingly - so is this song!
"It's an account of how the night is darkest before the dawn, and sometimes you've got to 'go to goo' to come out of the chrysalis stronger, clearer, more empowered and ready to rock."
Having released Small Town Temple in January, Hooper said it had been a rewarding year.
"Changing things up made it all feel fresh again," she said.
"And I've realised that making music and playing it live for people is the best job in the world."
Hooper said she always needed new challenges.
"I need to throw myself curve balls, and new material is the best way of doing that," Hooper said.
Small Town Temple - a personal exploration of family, friendship, community and childhood memories - had a Top 10 debut on ARIA's Australian albums chart.
Friday's Beechworth gig starts at 8pm.
Tickets are $35 via Humanitix or $40 at the door.
