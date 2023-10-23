The Border Mail
Violet Town musician Ella Hooper launches Oh My Goddess! Tour at Beechworth

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
October 24 2023 - 10:00am
Violet Town musician Ella Hooper will kick off her new tour Oh My Goddess! at Tanswells Hotel in Beechworth on Friday night.
NORTH East rock music darling Ella Hooper is kicking off her new tour at Beechworth.

