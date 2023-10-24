A high-range drink-driver who rolled her car on Plunketts Road has been told she will never walk again.
Leanne Thiele, 42, remains in a wheelchair nearly a year after crashing her vehicle at Barnawartha North.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court was on Tuesday, October 24, told police and paramedics had been called to the incident involving her blue Suzuki on November 13 last year.
The vehicle had rolled about 6.30pm and Thiele was trapped and unconscious when a witness arrived.
Her seatbelt wasn't on and she was on the floor of the vehicle.
SES members and firefighters worked to cut the 42-year-old from the vehicle.
The Barnawartha North woman had broken her spine and was treated by intensive care paramedics before being flown to Melbourne.
She remained in hospital for nine months after the ordeal.
A blood test had been taken when she arrived for treatment.
It showed she had an alcohol reading of 0.135 about four-and-a-half hours after the crash.
An expert said her reading would have been at least 0.183 at the time of the rollover, and could have been as high as 0.230.
Her driving skills would have been adversely impacted at such a level, the court heard.
Magistrate Anne Goldsbrough said "goodness" as she viewed images of the crash scene.
"Lucky to be here," she said.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said her client had no memory of the accident, due to either the alcohol or her head hitting the windscreen, and had been lucky not to kill herself or others.
She said Thiele's injuries were life-changing.
The 42-year-old is determined to walk again despite her doctor saying it's not possible.
She has no feeling or movement in her legs and has been unable to work.
Ms Goldsbrough noted Thiele had a prior similar conviction and banned her from driving for three years, and imposed a $750 fine.
"I hope that you do prove them wrong and you are able to walk," she said during the October 24 court case.
