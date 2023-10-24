The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Leanne Thiele told she will never walk again after drink-drive crash at Barnawartha North

October 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A high-range drink-driver who rolled her car on Plunketts Road has been told she will never walk again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.