OUR SAY: Thank you all as The Border Mail's journey keeps moving

The founders of this newspaper, as we can see by their inaugural editorial, were under no illusion about the challenges they faced.
Before the internet, social media, television and radio, Albury-Wodonga's media landscape was very different back in 1903.
But even then, starting a new daily masthead was a venture where success could not be guaranteed. No doubt brothers Hamilton and Decimus Mott heard from, or were told about, plenty of naysayers as they prepared their first edition.
But they persevered, and thank goodness.
Because for 120 years, The Border Mail (our name since 1988) has provided constant news and information about the region where it is based and the wider world.
Hundreds of staff have worked in our newsrooms, offices and presses over the years, people who have also lived and, in many cases, raised families across the Border and North East.
We are proud of all who have helped build this newspaper, those who served for decades, those who went on to other things; The Border Mail alumni is long and illustrious across many fields.
THE BORDER MAIL 1903-2023:
But at the heart of our history are the readers who have joined us for the journey.
Thank you to everyone who has supported us through your interest, feedback and tips about what we should cover.
We know you don't always agree with your newspaper - you can't ever please everyone all of the time - but each day we aim to inform, to entertain, to bring something new to our readers.
Once, this occurred only through our daily print edition, but now we can offer fresh and updated stories throughout the day and into the night. When The Border Mail launched its website in 1998 another way to consume the news began to grow. This evolution accelerated from July 2015 through our digital-first publishing model, which now includes our app, newsletters, breaking news emails and social media.
It's sometimes said The Border Mail is "not what it used to be". But in many ways that is to be expected. The world in which we report has also changed and the media has moved along with it.
One constant - as enduring as our 37,200-plus issues - is our desire to keep you, our readers, connected to the community that we all call home.
