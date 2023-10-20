The Border Mail
Home/Community/History
In Depth

Historian Howard Jones looks back at The Border Mail people

By Howard Jones
Updated October 21 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lighting the candles on the Mails 60th anniversary cake in 1963 took some time for Gordon Dowling, Libby Mott, David Mott, Cleaver Bunton and Pat Brennan.
Lighting the candles on the Mails 60th anniversary cake in 1963 took some time for Gordon Dowling, Libby Mott, David Mott, Cleaver Bunton and Pat Brennan.

As we celebrate The Border Mail's 120th anniversary, historian and longtime Mail reporter Howard Jones remembers some characters from the newsroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.