St Patrick's look to have unearthed another gem in Ed Kreutzberger.
Having only turned 16 last month, Kreutzberger has been given an opportunity in the Patties' A-grade side this season and is already making himself hard to shift.
The Billabong High School student was promoted to open the batting against Belvoir in round two and justified the decision by making 37.
Kreutzberger and the returning Neil Smith faced the new ball against a star-studded Corowa on Saturday and put on 61 together, Kreutzberger top-scoring with 45.
He'd made four boundaries and looked set to go big before he was run out.
"It was probably only Ed's fifth game on the weekend," St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell said.
"He's that blend of natural talent but works incredibly hard as well.
"He's very mature for his age and he fits in really well with the senior group, similar to what we had with Josh Murphy last year.
"When you bring these kids in, you want to give them at least a month to let them settle and see how they go.
"He got 47 on the weekend against Dan Christian, Jarryd Hatton and Ben Mitchell, who are the best part of a great attack in Sydney or Melbourne's first grade - so he's done really quite well."
Kreutzberger was named in the Vic Country U17 emerging players squad in July and this weekend heads down to Melbourne for the final round of trials.
The exposure to A-grade opposition in Cricket Albury-Wodonga is only going to help his development.
"We thought he was ready - but you never know," Scammell said.
"You think they're ready and you hope you're not just being optimistic, you give them the opportunity and they'll sink or swim - and Ed's looking fantastic.
"We played Belvoir the week before so he faced their overseas, who bowls good wheels, as did a couple of the Corowa boys, and he handled it really well.
"He's certainly a top-order player and looks most comfortable at the top.
"In some ways, it creates headaches and becomes a bit log-jammed.
"But that's a good problem to have, isn't it?"
Patties selectors will certainly have a call to make by the time Matt Crawshaw returns to full fitness. Crawshaw had back surgery over the winter and was back in the side for the first time on Saturday, coming in at No.5.
Kreutzberger, with 82 runs in his last two outings, is making a strong case.
"He's a nice technical player and he can score as well," Scammell said.
"Ed's technically gifted but he knows how to accumulate as well.
"He scored really well in B-grade last year, I think he was their leading run-scorer as a 15-year-old.
"With these young guys, you want to have a bit of a longer-term mindset; what are they going to look like as a player in February and March?
"It's great that he's adapted to the level and he's got a couple of nice starts so if you can get that work into them and they're able to do well at the level, they're only going to grow."
St Patrick's are at home to Wodonga in round four on Saturday.
