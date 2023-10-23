Queensland solar industry worker John Lewis had the chance to halve his licence ban for a serious drink-driving offence.
He declined. He wanted his matter over with straight away, so a 12-month ban was what he copped.
Lewis' reading in the higher reaches of the mid-range was discovered after police saw his utility swerving along a North Albury street early on September 3.
The minimum licence disqualification for such an offence is six months, with the maximum legislated at 12 months.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin asked Lewis on Monday, October 23, whether he wanted time to complete the online traffic offenders' program.
He'd get three weeks, would have to pay about $120 and then be sentenced.
Ms McLaughlin said the court had no choice but to impose the maximum disqualification if he didn't, but if he signed up for and completed the program the option was available for the minimum six-month ban.
"I think I'll just take the 12 months," Lewis replied, having pleaded guilty, adding that there was "really no excuse" for his drink-driving.
Ms McLaughlin gave time for Lewis to reconsider, but he would not budge and made it clear he wanted the matter finalised.
"This is a serious example of the offence," she told him, on imposing the 12-month disqualification and convicting and fining him $1500, "given the high reading and because you were swerving.
"If you continue to do it, you go to jail."
Lewis, 29, was also placed on a six-month community corrections order.
The court was told Lewis was driving a silver Holden Rodeo, with Queensland number plates, south on Mate Street at 12.25am when police saw him swerving between the two lanes.
This was about 50 metres north of the intersection with Stephen Street.
Police turned on their vehicle's lights and sirens to pull him over, telling him his erratic driving meant they would give him a preliminary breath test.
This revealed a blood alcohol result of 0.179, so he was arrested and taken to Albury police station where he provided his final breath analysis reading of 0.149.
"While in custody the accused made admissions to consuming eight full-strength Victoria Bitter stubbies and several more alcohol drinks at Public House in Albury," police said.
Lewis told Ms McLaughlin the loss of his licence would not affect his work, which had brought him to the area from his home at Sunshine Acres, as he would get lifts with colleagues.
