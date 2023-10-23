Access to more affordable housing in Wangaratta will soon be available with the construction of a 44-unit development under way in the rural city.
The $18 million project on Templeton Street was launched on Monday, October 23, by Uniting Vic.Tas, with support from Wangaratta Uniting Church and Wangaratta Council, off the back of $13.5 million in funding from the Victorian government.
It's a welcome announcement with more than 1000 people on the waiting list for community housing in the Wangaratta region.
Wangaratta Uniting Church congregation lead Geoff Dinning said the units, which ranged from two to three bedrooms, would cater for around 100 people and replace the 16 existing flats on the site.
It is estimated to take Melbourne-based firm D5 Constructions around 18 months to complete.
"It's exciting times for Wangaratta and Uniting Church are involved as well, so it's been a good partnership," Mr Dinning said.
"For people that are under stress and need a roof over their head, this will really assist the underprivileged.
"People realise in Wangaratta that it's a needed project, and being close to the CBD, it's going to be a very valuable site for the homeless."
Beyond Housing will select eligible candidates, which Mr Dinning said would suit single parents with children and families given the increased size of the units.
Uniting Vic.Tas general manager of housing and property Kristie Looney said the units would help to fill a significant affordable housing shortage.
"The need for community housing in Wangaratta is greater than ever with rents getting higher and home ownership out of many people's reach," Ms Looney said.
"Cost of living pressures are compounding the issue with people having to make difficult decisions to put food on the table, buy medication or pay rent and bills."
Ms Looney said the Templeton Street development was the first of a host of housing projects by Uniting Vic.Tas.
"People can only live a safe and dignified life if they can afford life's essentials, free from constant worry about how they will keep a roof over their heads and food on their table," she said.
"We hope this development will help to fill an important need, delivering high-quality, modern, architecturally designed units, which will be suitable for singles, families and older people."
Bangerang elder Uncle Dozer Atkinson performed the welcome to country at the launch of the project.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.