Wangaratta Rovers have taken the first step towards bridging the gap to the league powerhouses by signing Aberfeldie captain Sam Cattapan.
The Hawks have just announced the signing of the Essendon District Football League star on a two-year deal.
Cattapan is regarded as one of the EDFL's best midfielders and is a Team of the Year member.
Rovers finished fifth this year after making last year's preliminary final and they need top-line recruits, like Cattapan, to chase down grand finalists Yarrawonga and Albury.
More to follow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.