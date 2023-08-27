Prospective AFL draftee Darcy Wilson produced one of the most dominant displays by a schoolboy in the past five years in the 62-point home caning of North Albury on Saturday.
Wilson, who only turned 18 on August 18, set up two goals and kicked another in the opening stages and consistently haunted the Hoppers in the 15.8 (98) to 4.12 (36) win.
"It's great to come back to the family club that my parents (Mick and Michelle) played for, it's a good culture," Wilson offered.
It was his third senior game, but first this year.
And given his sublime talents, it could be his last for the club, depending on the run of his two teams in finals.
Wilson will play in the Murray Bushrangers' wildcard game this weekend, missing Rovers' elimination final against Wodonga.
However, if the Hawks win and Bushies lose, he should be available for the first semi-final.
As talented as so many teenagers have been from the Murray Bushrangers' system, it's still a monumental test to dominate at O and M senior level.
Yarrawonga's Ely Smith had a breakout game in June, 2018, kicking a goal and racking up 31 touches against Lavington and he spent the next four years on Brisbane's list.
The class of Wilson and Geelong VFL big man Will Christie proved the difference early with the latter kicking four goals by the 13-minute mark of the second quarter in racing to a match-winning 37-point lead.
North dominated territory and possession for an extended period in the second term, but couldn't convert, only kicking its second goal after 10 minutes of the third quarter.
However, Rovers' defensive pressure, which has wavered at times this year, returned and played a major role in the Hoppers' mistake-ridden performance.
"I thought our defence was right where it needed to be," Rovers' coach Sam Murray said.
"We didn't allow them to come through the middle as much as they like to, they're a team that shifts the ball a lot, we were able to cut that off."
Rovers were also helped by the injection of six players, including Christie and GWS VFL captain Ryan Hebron, after suffering 13 injuries during a three-game losing streak.
Dylan Wilson, no relation to Darcy, bobbed up with three goals in the last term, while Alex Marklew also kicked three to finish third in the Doug Strang Medal race with 50.
"We won't review that, we didn't rock up with the right attitude," North coach Tim Broomhead suggested.
"But we've had a really good season, we'll focus on that."
North went from the wooden spoon to the verge of finals with seven wins.
Ryan Polkinghorne had one of his best games of the year with a tireless performance, while in a nice touch, three of the four Gardiner brothers - Foster, Archer and Cody - started in the middle in the final quarter.
