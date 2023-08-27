The Border Mail
Cudgewa claims A and B-grade Upper Murray League premierships

By Georgia Smith
Updated August 27 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:17am
Cudgewa celebrate after being crowned the A-grade Upper Murray League premiers. Picture by Mark Collins
It was certainly a day to remember for Cudgewa as the club's A and B-grade netballers were crowned the Upper Murray League premiers.

