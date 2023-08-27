It was certainly a day to remember for Cudgewa as the club's A and B-grade netballers were crowned the Upper Murray League premiers.
The Blues' A-graders got the jump on Tumbarumba early to take a four goal lead heading into the first break and were able to capitalise on their strong start to claim the flag 55-48.
"I'm just so proud of the girls, what a season and what a win," coach Kirby Hillier said.
"To get the win for both A and B-grades, as well as the seniors and reserves, was just an outstanding day for the club.
"What a feeling, not only for me personally, but for the whole of the Cudgewa Football Netball Club."
Despite an 11 goal margin heading into the last quarter, the Roos dug deep to get within four goals of the premiers, in what set the scene for an exciting final term.
Tumbarumba centre Brigid Rhyenhart was rewarded for her relentless effort in the midcourt to be crowned best on court.
"We knew Tumba weren't going to back down and it was a collective four quarter effort by the Cudgey girls," Hillier said.
Amy Greenhill shot 34 goals for the victors and was well supported by Hillier, who ended the game with 12.
Courtney Simpson and Kerstin Jarvis teamed up seamlessly in defence, while Megan Nankervis worked hard in the midcourt.
Katie Waters landed 36 goals for Tumbarumba.
The Blues had learnt lessons from their semi-final loss to the Roos just weeks prior.
"This week we were certainly ready and I think it started with a good win from our B-grade girls," Hillier said.
The Blues defeated Bullioh 65-30 in the B-grade decider, with Hillier also at the helm for that clash.
However, the Bulldogs didn't leave empty handed after defeating the Roos 28-24 in C-grade and stunning Corryong by one goal in the D-grade decider.
Tumbarumba defeated Cudgewa 12-11 in the under-15 grand final.
In what was described as perfect playing conditions, Hillier said there were plenty of locals showing their support for all sides.
"The crowd was incredible," she said.
"It just showed how important this local footy and netball competition is.
"It was a beautiful day and we couldn't have asked for better conditions."
