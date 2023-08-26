Yackandandah is one step closer to its premiership dream after defeating Thurgoona by five goals in a high intensity qualifying final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
It was neck and neck for the majority of the game, with the Roos leading by just one goal at half time.
While the Bulldogs hit the lead at one stage in the third term, the Roos took it up a notch in the final quarter to outrun their opponents.
Yackandandah captain Justine Willis helped to lead the defensive charge for the victors and was deemed best on court for her performance.
It marked the former Ovens and Murray League netballer's first time playing a final at Sandy Creek, after joining the Tallangatta and District League last season.
"Sandy Creek has a really good finals atmosphere about it, so it's pretty exciting to play and come away with the win," Willis said.
"We'd won one game each during the year against Thurgoona, so we knew it was going to be a really closely contested game."
However, the Roos' win was soured by injury, with wing defence Samara Leslie coming off court during the third quarter.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"You never want to see players injured from either side," Willis said.
"You always want them to be okay first and foremost and make sure they're alright, and then you have to adjust pretty quickly.
"To be able to adjust the way we did was impressive."
Mardi Nicholson shot 24 goals for the Bulldogs, while Jade McCowan finished with 10 and Sharla Sutcliffe landed seven.
Jess Garland and Molly Beatty split the Roos' total of 46.
Yackandandah now advances to the second semi-final, while the Bulldogs will have another chance next weekend against reigning premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Willis admits she's excited by the possibilities.
"There's been some cracking games all year and everyone is just excited and enjoying it," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.