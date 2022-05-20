One of the North East's most promising athletes will debut on Saturday, adding another chapter to one of the Ovens and Murray Football League's most famous names.
Sixteen-year-old Darcy Wilson, the son of former O and M captain and Wangaratta Rovers' stalwart Mick, will play at home against Corowa-Rutherglen.
Advertisement
"When we were young, we didn't pay too much attention to the nostalgia, but it's good that the kids are coming through and getting the opportunity to play in the Ovens and Murray," Mick explained.
We didn't pay too much attention to the nostalgia, but it's good that the kids are coming through.- Mick Wilson
The lightly-built Wilson plays for the Murray Bushrangers' representative team and was one of only three under-age players to represent Victoria Country against the Young Guns in Melbourne last weekend.
The year 11 schoolboy is also the only male player to represent at that level in football and cricket (under 17s) this season.
Wilson has always been a prodigious athletic talent.
"He's a running-type player, one of his strengths is his ability to cover the ground, he's more a hybrid half-forward so he can cover both ends of the ground pretty easily," Mick suggested.
Mick Wilson played in four premierships for Rovers, 1988, '91, '93 and '94.
He combined with brother Joe in those flags, while younger sibling Andrew missed the first title.
Mick's wife Michelle also played in the first two flags in the league's A grade netball competition (1993, '94), with Mick's mum, Toni Wilson, coaching those teams.
The Toni Wilson Medal is the O and M's A grade best and fairest award.
Darcy's siblings Brylee and Kelsie also play A grade netball, while Michelle's brother Paul Grenfell also played in the '88 and '91 flags after debuting as a 16-year-old.
Given that rich family history, a strong crowd is expected, with a forecast of mostly sunny and 19 degrees.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rovers will naturally start sentimental favourites, but the Roos are capable of playing finals for the first time since 2014.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.