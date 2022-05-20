The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Darcy Wilson will debut for Wangaratta Rovers against Corowa-Rutherglen

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 20 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Wilson will continue his family's rich history with Wangaratta Rovers.

One of the North East's most promising athletes will debut on Saturday, adding another chapter to one of the Ovens and Murray Football League's most famous names.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.