Lavington's milestone man Luke Garland produced one of his best games of the year, but Albury's Riley Bice stole the show in a 10-point win on Saturday.
Garland received a guard of honour from the club's reserves players as he walked onto Lavington Sportsground in his 250th match and, as he has done so often, the three-time best and fairest delivered with three goals.
But Bice landed a double and tormented the Panthers with his evasive skills in the 11.11 (77) to 10.7 (67) win.
"Riley was outstanding, Lucas Conlan was unreal, he kept taking marks down back and Jake Gaynor was really good again," co-captain Jim Grills praised.
Bice had 17 touches by half-time and he's such a dangerous player with his ability to dance around players and move the ball quickly.
Conlan's brother Jacob kicked four goals, with Jeff Garlett and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy joining Bice with two majors.
The visitors started ominously with their first five scoring shots goals, but the next five were behinds.
Garland's fellow veteran Myles Aalbers started in style, kicking two goals on his non-preferred left in the opening quarter.
Heiner-Hennessy, teenager Connor O'Sullivan and defender Michael Duncan also played well as the Tigers warmed up for finals with a seventh straight win.
Lavington's Jake O'Brien also booted three goals.
The club's three best players this year in Ewan Mackinlay, Shaun Driscoll and Billy Glanvill again featured.
Driscoll, who had a breakout season, also took a mark of the year contender in the first term with a spectacular 'hanger'.
And Aalbers announced it was his last game for his beloved Panthers after a fine career at the club, much alongside great mate Garland.
Aalbers is yet to decide whether he will retire.
