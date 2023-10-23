Police hold serious health concerns for a woman who was allegedly stomped or kicked in her stomach at a Wodonga home on Sunday, causing a grade four liver laceration which could be life-threatening.
A family violence detective fears it's only a matter of time before Kyle Briggs seriously injures or kills a woman following two alleged stranglings.
Briggs, 32, fought police while being taken into custody at his Diamond Drive home on October 22.
It's alleged Sunday night's attack, about 8.30pm, involved Briggs strangling the victim when she laughed at him, punching her four times in her face, throwing her on the floor and stomping or kicking her stomach.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday heard Briggs had thrown a knife at the woman, whom he had known for three weeks, narrowly missing her and lodging in the wall.
A neighbour called Triple-0 as Briggs allegedly smashed plates and turned over a coffee table.
Four police were required to arrest Briggs after he allegedly grabbed an officer's glasses and latched onto his arm.
The woman was in Albury hospital on Monday afternoon to see how the liver laceration will be treated.
A doctor said the injury could be life-threatening and may result in the woman being taken to Melbourne for treatment.
The court heard the injury, which had led to bleeding, was consistent with a stomping attack.
The court heard she had seen stars while being strangled.
Briggs has previously admitted to strangling a different woman as they walked up Federation Hill on February 25 last year.
The court heard he punched and elbowed her multiple times, stood on her hand, pinned her down and put two hands around her throat before slamming her head repeatedly to the ground.
Briggs apologised and cried after the incident, which also caused the victim to see stars.
But the 32-year-old expressed no remorse when seeking bail from magistrate Anne Goldsborough on Monday.
"These women have physically attacked me, emotionally blackmailed me, used my children against me, taken my money ... these four women that these have happened with are probably the worst cretins on Earth," he said.
He allegedly told police in an interview after the weekend's incident "he'd do it again if he had to".
Detective Senior Constable Josh Goodwin told the court Briggs was a threat to the community.
"He has no remorse, he doesn't care what he does," he said.
"What he's doing is very serious, that's evidenced in the injuries the victim has sustained in this incident.
"He's now choked two females.
"I believe it's only a matter of time before he could do very serious damage or kill someone."
More serious charges against Briggs for Sunday's incident could be pressed depending on how the victim goes, with the court told it was a "fluid and dynamic situation".
Briggs said the woman was "a random I met on the street".
He said his accusers had done things to him which couldn't be taken back and they had refused to listen to him.
Ms Goldsborough said strangulation could result in brain injury and death.
"It's a very dangerous activity and people accidentally die on occasions, sometimes they intentionally die," she said.
"So these are very serious charges.
"There is no doubt strangulation is always a potentially lethal event."
Briggs, who was repeatedly told to stop swearing in court, was refused bail.
He will return on November 16.
