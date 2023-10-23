The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kyle Briggs arrested at Wodonga home after alleged strangling, stomping

October 23 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police hold serious health concerns for a woman who was allegedly stomped or kicked in her stomach at a Wodonga home on Sunday, causing a grade four liver laceration which could be life-threatening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.