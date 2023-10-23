Twist as Gold Cup holiday is debated by councillors

ALBURY Council has opened the door to the city's Gold Cup holiday switching from half a day to a full day beyond 2025.
Consideration for a whole day break for the horse race follows public feedback criticising the disruption, particularly for schools, of only having a holiday from midday.
On Monday night, the council voted 7-1 in support of a half day holiday for the 2024 and 2025 cups and to receive a report from staff looking at future options for a full day holiday for the Gold Cup.
Councillor Ashley Edwards opposed the motion, putting an alternative that would have seen no support for a half-day holiday in 2024 and a report produced examining a full day public holiday in 2025 for "an inclusive local event".
"The argument that this is a family event that aligns with council's values and Albury 2050 are (sic) laughable," Cr Edwards said.
"I'd encourage those that think this is a family event to greet the buses coming into town after the cup.
"I know of at least one local hospitality business that closes for the night to avoid the anti-social behaviour."
Cr Edwards suggested a full day holiday could be used for "an Albury Day, a Harmony Day, a day for the Albury Show".
However, her motion was voted down 7-1 and the successful motion was proposed.
Councillors Alice Glachan, Stuart Baker and deputy mayor Steve Bowen spoke in favour of the half-day holiday continuing.
"I acknowledge there are disruptions, but there are many benefits to our community as well," Cr Glachan said.
She noted while Cr Edwards flagged medical treatment being interrupted by the Gold Cup, the AFL public holiday in Victoria had resulted in similar impacts for Border cancer patients.
Cr Baker said he would not be in favour of a full day.
"The horse race would be nowhere near as successful if we didn't have a half-day holiday and no matter what your views on horse racing (are) it is a good thing for our city to have that sort of focus on us and a lot of people do enjoy it," Cr Baker said.
Cr Bowen said as a business operator he believed there were a lot of public holidays, but his events cap told him it was a "great thing" for the region.
He believes the city needs to allow the event to build up its attendance to pre-COVID levels of 15,000 to 18,000.
After councillor Jess Kellahan raised concerns about the $27,000 support, a decision made by council management, city chief executive Frank Zaknich said "he was happy" to share details of future discussions with councillors.
The NSW government will now take into account Albury Council's position as it moves to gazette local public holidays for 2024.
