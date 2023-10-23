The Border Mail
Jail likely for man over serious driving offences in North Albury, near Deniliquin

By Albury Court
October 24 2023 - 5:00am
A man who drove a stolen car with false number plates in North Albury then followed this with police pursuits near Deniliquin faces more time in jail.

