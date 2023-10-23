A man who drove a stolen car with false number plates in North Albury then followed this with police pursuits near Deniliquin faces more time in jail.
However, before he is sentenced in three weeks' time he will be assessed for a drug rehabilitation program.
Albury Local Court was told Lachlan Robinson's long history of offending in Victoria was linked to his illicit drug use.
Police said the Eaglehawk man, who appeared on Monday, October 23, via a video link to Junee jail, had admitted he had "a substance abuse problem".
The unemployed tradesman, 31, previously pleaded guilty to two series of charges, including multiple counts of police pursuit, second-offence driving while disqualified, using a vehicle with unauthorised number plates and car theft.
The first lot of charges related to an incident that took place on April 17, 2022, when police saw him drive a Holden Commodore into Monkhouse Place, North Albury, about 8.10am.
Police pulled in behind the car, which Robinson left running, to stop him from driving away. He had just been to McDonald's in central Albury.
He admitted the registration plates on his car did not belong to the vehicle, instead coming from another Holden Commodore.
Further checks revealed it was likely the car was stolen and had been "re-birthed" with vehicle identification and engine numbers ground off.
The second charge sequence related to incidents that took place at Mathoura, south of Deniliquin.
That was where, on August 12 just after 6pm, he was behind the wheel of an unregistered Holden Commodore station wagon heading north on the Cobb Highway.
Robinson, who was disqualified from driving until January 2026, in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court, was driving at 135kmh in a 100kmh zone.
Police activated their warning lights, so Robinson accelerated to between 165kmh and 185kmh in the car, which had number plates from another car stolen in Victoria.
Robinson veered to the wrong side of the road, then moved so his car sat on the centre line.
This forced approaching cars to take evasive action.
About 10.20pm, the car was seen about five kilometres north of Mathoura.
Once again, Robinson failed to stop when directed to by police and took off at speeds "well in excess" of the 100kmh limit.
Police were given authorisation to use road spikes, which took out three of his car's tyres.
Robinson eventually stopped. A breath test for alcohol was negative, but he provided a positive oral fluid test for methamphetamine.
He will be sentenced on November 13.
Robinson did not apply for bail before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
