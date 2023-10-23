An inquest is examining the death of a respected Albury businessman and beloved husband and father who died while under care at Nolan House.
Roger Schnelle had been admitted to the mental health care service at Albury hospital in April 2021.
A coronial inquest, which began in Albury on Monday, October 23, heard Mr Schnelle died two days after self inflicting injuries.
The inquest will examine issues surrounding the care and treatment provided to the 63-year-old, if his diagnoses were appropriate, and if mental health treatment plans were suitable.
Coroner Erin Kennedy will also examine issues around risk assessments, the frequency of observations made by staff, whether the self-harm was foreseeable and if steps were taken to reduce that risk.
Yvonne Schnelle raised concerns about a lack of observations of her husband and said she wanted to see changes at Nolan House.
She told the inquest patients should be able to receive treatment of a first-world standard and said the facility felt like a prison.
Mr Schnelle was first admitted to Nolan House on April 11, 2021.
He had no significant mental health issues during his life, other than anxiety and claustrophobia, but his mental state declined in early 2021.
The financial planner had been active in many community groups including Apex, Rotary, St Matthew's Church, sporting clubs and school boards.
He was keen on playing guitar and piano and was physically fit, having completed three marathons during his life.
That changed when the 63-year-old woke up suffering extreme vertigo one morning in January 2021.
The symptoms initially improved with medication and he was referred to a physiotherapist.
But his issues became far worse the next month and included ringing in his ears, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, sounds and touch, sleeplessness and a loss of appetite.
Mr Schnelle was unable to play music, which was an important part of his life.
He expressed concerns to his wife on April 8 that he could no longer live as he felt he would never get rid of the condition.
Mrs Schnelle rang a mental health crisis number but Mr Schnelle's condition deteriorated and he was taken to the Albury emergency department.
A doctor expressed surprise he wasn't taken to the mental health unit straight away.
He was admitted three days later and was assessed as a medium risk of self-harm and suicide.
The 63-year-old was first in the High Dependency Unit, which the inquest heard was traumatic for him, before being moved to the Low Dependency Unit.
Mr Schnelle said he "felt Nolan House was a nightmare" on April 19, expressed fear of being stuck in the unit, and was assessed as being of extremely high risk of suicide on April 22.
Mr Schnelle said he was "living in purgatory between death and hell".
His mental health continued to deteriorate before he critically injured himself on the morning of April 28.
Staff didn't witness the incident and responded to a female patient screaming out for help.
Mr Schnelle had multiple skull fractures and brain bleeding.
His life support was turned off on April 30.
The inquest heard concerns would be raised about a lack of coordination and documentation in his treatment.
Mrs Schnelle, a retired nurse, said when she first entered Nolan House she had never seen anything like his room.
"It was prison-like," she said.
"He didn't like it.
"He thought it was awful."
She expressed concerns about the lack of observations, that a self-harm incident she had reported wasn't recorded, and that staff hadn't sought knowledge from her.
Mrs Schnelle told Ms Kennedy procedures weren't being followed and was also concerned about a lack of mental health assessments being undertaken.
Family members were distressed as details of the case were detailed.
Ms Kennedy said the proceedings could be difficult.
"Firstly, I want to extend my personal condolences to you all, particularly to his partner and children, but everybody else that has come to support them and to witness these proceedings," she said.
"I'm very grateful for your attendance.
"Grief is hard enough without it being so public.
"These proceedings are very, very hard on families.
"It's an unusual experience for any family to go through an experience like this.
"I want to acknowledge your bravery and courage in being here."
Evidence is expected to be heard until Friday, including from doctors and other Albury Wodonga Health staff.
