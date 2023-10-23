The Border Mail
Coroner examining treatment given to Roger Schnelle at Nolan House before death

Updated October 23 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
An inquest is examining the death of a respected Albury businessman and beloved husband and father who died while under care at Nolan House.

