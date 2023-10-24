The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Ryan Eyers and Jordan Eyers to play for Corowa-Rutherglen in 2024

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 24 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan and Jordan Eyers back in the blue of Corowa-Rutherglen.
Ryan and Jordan Eyers back in the blue of Corowa-Rutherglen.

Ryan Eyers will be back at Corowa-Rutherglen in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.