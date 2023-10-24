Ryan Eyers will be back at Corowa-Rutherglen in 2024.
The 23-year-old, who is on Geelong's VFL list, has nominated the Roos as his home club.
Eyers attended the AFL Draft Combine in 2021 and 2022 and played seven matches for the Cats this year while also racking up 12 games for Newtown & Chilwell in the Geelong Football Netball League.
"It was something I was hoping would work out, coming into next season," Eyers said of his homecoming.
"I always thought that's what I would do, come back and play for them after settling down here (in Geelong).
"They contacted me, reached out and it was something I couldn't say no to.
"Between them and myself, we both know my goal is to be playing as much VFL as possible.
"But when I get the chance to apply everything I've learned down here, hopefully I can play some good footy back home and have a good season with Corowa as well."
Having come through the juniors at John Foord Oval, Eyers made his senior debut in 2021 and played 10 matches in the Ovens and Murray's top grade in the blue and white.
Eyers spent two years with the Murray Bushrangers and represented the Allies at the National Championships in 2022.
His older brother, Jordan Eyers, has also signed up to be part of Corowa-Rutherglen's return to the Ovens and Murray.
Jordan played 14 senior games for the Roos in 2022 and also spent this year with Newtown & Chilwell, playing 14 matches in the reserves.
"We're rapt to have Ryan and Jordy on board for 2024," Roos coach Steve Owen said.
"To not only welcome back two popular members of the club and community but two high-quality individuals, I feel it is a real show of faith and support in the direction the club is going."
However many games Ryan Eyers does play for Corowa-Rutherglen in 2024, he knows what it will mean to see the football-netball club up and about again.
"As a town, it's extremely important," he said.
"I've got a little brother who's coming into thirds now.
"As a young kid, I probably took it for granted, having that sort of high-level competition to aspire to be in and play a few games in the last few years.
"Kids in the area need to have that opportunity to play a high standard of footy if that's what they feel they want to do and they want to pursue trying to play at a higher standard like I did as a kid.
"The more we talk about it and the more people jump on board, it's just getting more positive and a bit of momentum is picking up.
"It'll be great when it does all click and everyone decides to get on and have a crack and we'll see what 2024 holds."
Eyers, meanwhile, is relishing the opportunity to play more state league football with the Cats.
"It was my first full year of senior football, having played underage representative comps the last few years and playing a little bit of senior footy here and there," Eyers said.
"The VFL is obviously a pretty high standard so it was good to get a feel for it this year.
"I think I'll be better off going into next year and I think, absolutely, I have what it takes to play a full year there.
"But there's nothing better than playing with your family, your brothers, back at your home club that's given so much to you as a junior so I'm super excited for the opportunity when it does come."
