Obsessed stalker admits to arson, attempt to frame former partner for break-in

An obsessive Wodonga woman has admitted to an extensive stalking and harassment campaign against her former partner, staff at her former workplaces, and an arson and damage attack at a business.
In one incident, the offender tried to frame her former partner for a break-in by leaving medication she had stolen from his bin near her home.
Maddison Miles had been in a relationship with the Wodonga man, which left the victim estranged from his children due to her actions.
The relationship broke down but they reconnected in late 2021, which again ended acrimoniously after about six months.
Miles allegedly broke into the Albury Toyworld, one of her former employers, in November or December last year.
The Wodonga court heard she repeatedly accessed the shop using a key she had kept after being sacked and took two mobile phones and toys.
She used the phone to harass the victim, followed him, stalked the man and those connected to him, and damaged his property.
Miles signed the man up for a $50,000 loan using his details in March, made a TikTok account in the victim's daughter's name, and poured paint over bricks at the man's Williams Street unit.
She left a wine bottle on his door mat on April 13 or 14, sprayed a work car at Baranduda on April 14 causing $6016 in damage, and left a message with a love heart on a road on April 15.
She stalked the man and followed his female friend 30 kilometres home in her car after she left Edwards Tavern on May 10, keyed the man's car two days later, and wrote him a letter on May 13.
Miles left another wine bottle outside the man's home on May 29, keyed a different work car on June 6, ordered the man a pizza on June 14 from a Telstra pay phone on Athol Street and put stolen toys at the front of his house on June 23.
She waited in darkness and filmed the man as he returned home from work and gave the man a "caring dads" booklet on June 29 or 30.
This was traumatic for the victim and deeply impacted his metal health, as he was estranged from his children.
Further stalking occurred before Miles reported a fake break-in at her home on July 15.
She placed prescription medication with the victim's name on it nearby in a bid to frame him.
She had stolen it from his bin.
Police later searched her home and found a distinctive Halloween mask, beanie, 20 grams of marijuana, paint, a stolen wallet, phones, laptops and other items.
Miles smashed her way inside the business, which had previously employed her, ransacked the property, and caused $25,943 in damage.
She sparked a fire that caused $33,624 in damage.
She went to another former workplace, Wodonga Sand and Soil, smashed her way in using the same disguise, and stole a cash tin with about $1000 inside.
"It's clear that Ms Miles has a number of physical ailments as well as mental health concerns," lawyer Chirag Patel said.
The court heard Miles wants to move to Melbourne once released from jail and needed intensive support in the community.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said the fire and domestic violence matters each deserved jail time on their own.
He wants to consider the matter before sentencing Miles on November 3.
She has already served more than 90 days on remand.
