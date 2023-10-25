Lavington best and fairest Shaun Driscoll is hoping a move closer to the club will take his football to another level next year.
The clever half-forward split his time between the family farm near Urana, Wagga and the Border, racking up thousands of kilometres.
"It came as a little bit of a surprise for me (to win the best and fairest), it's just about having fun again and I've really enjoyed it," he suggested.
"We've got a great bunch of blokes, it's good fun rocking up to training and you're with your mates and when you're having fun that translates onto the field."
The 23-year-old joined the Panthers in 2021 after debuting for Wagga Tigers in the Riverina Football League as a 16-year-old.
"When I first got to 'Lavi', I probably put too much pressure on myself, I forgot why I was actually playing footy, hanging out with your mates and having fun," he offered.
And Driscoll is planning on having even more fun as he plans a move to Lavington, although he will still work on the farm, which is around an 80-minute drive.
"I won the B&F, I've done it with a lot of travel, so I think I can give even more if I move down and commit 100 per cent," he reasoned.
"I'm there at training, but you miss out on those Monday night sessions, the ice baths, you get around your mates, have a laugh, talk about your weekends, that's the sort of thing I miss out on and I wish I could be a part of.
"Being from a farm, you're used to travelling for everything, but at this level it takes it out of you a little bit and that's why I want to move down, I just want to have a real good crack at it, going forward I want to fully commit that way."
Strikingly, Driscoll also shared the goalkicking award with Ewan Mackinlay and Jake O'Brien on only 18.
Meanwhile in other awards, Billy Glanvill won most courageous, Nick Newton snared most improved, Tom Hargreave claimed the most consistent and Mackinlay was named best first year player.
In the reserves' best and fairest, Hunter Galvin won on 72 votes, from Kai Davies (69), while in the under 18s, Jack Costello (134) pipped Xavier Russell (125).
IN THE NEWS:
Chris Annett was awarded life membership, Graham Browne won club person of the year, while defender Jono Spina snared the Richard Hamilton award.
