Ford stolen in broad daylight in central Albury, dumped in the Murray River

A vehicle has been stolen in broad daylight in central Albury before being driven out of town and dumped in the Murray River.
The white Ford Kuga with NSW plates EEI70K was taken from a business near the intersection of Smollett and Macauley streets on Tuesday, October 24.
Two males were reported to have gotten into the vehicle about 2.25pm.
The car drove through Albury's CBD and was last seen at the intersection of Dean and Spencer streets.
The car was found submerged in the river at Bungowannah about 5pm.
Police are seeking information about the thieves.
"The first man is described as wearing blue shoes, black pants, a white T-shirt and a black cap," a spokesman said.
"The second man is described as wearing black shoes, black shorts, a green T-shirt and a black cap.
"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage relevant to the investigation to contact the Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
