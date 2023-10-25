The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ford stolen in broad daylight in central Albury, dumped in the Murray River

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vehicle has been stolen in broad daylight in central Albury before being driven out of town and dumped in the Murray River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.