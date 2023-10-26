Many small agricultural shows across the country are finding it increasingly difficult to survive, but that's certainly not the case at Myrtleford.
With a young and enthusiastic committee in place and a brand new program planned, excitement is high ahead of the 77th annual Myrtleford Show on Saturday, October 28.
The show will be split into a day and night section, with official events to wrap up at 4pm to set the stage for the evening entertainment.
President Debbie Geddes said major attractions such as the woodchopping, shearing demonstrations, whip cracking, dog obstacle courses and the snake and reptile show would provide plenty of variety for families during the day.
Mrs Geddes revealed entry numbers were strong across the board.
"We have the horse events and we've got a big cattle and dairy section this year. The girls have already told me we've got 50 head of cattle booked in for that," she said.
"We've brought in sheep, goats and alpacas this year. There's dog jumping and a poultry group with about 140 entries, budgies and our normal stuff in the pavilion with arts and crafts, cooking, jams and photography.
"We've also brought in a big art prize where anyone can do a 10 by 10 centimetre canvas print and our local WAW branch is giving out big prize money for that.
"We really pride ourselves on being a true agricultural show. We still have the sideshow carnival here with the rides, but we try and promote more of the agricultural side of Myrtleford."
Spectators are urged to stay for a bumper night schedule with performances from DJ Rian Minnaar, Snow Road Troopers and emerging country music star Jade Gibson, who will also host a Tina Turner Nutbush dance competition after their first sets.
Roving entertainment from Bubble Tonic Extraordinaire and the Water Drop Duo Stilt Walkers, as well as a fire show from Bek the Flow Faerie should also wow showgoers.
Show secretary Amy Kirk said with Myrtleford staging the only show in the Alpine Shire, surrounding towns including Bright, Dederang and Mount Beauty were also encouraged to get involved.
"We try and make it a community event first and foremost," she said.
"We've got a really good group of young people coming up through the show, which is really exciting. That's what sets us apart from other show societies.
"Lots of others are struggling because they've got a lot of senior members and there's not young ones coming through. It's a bit different here because we've got young ones coming through, and they're really passionate about it."
Ms Kirk said the show committee had also improved its efficiency with the introduction of online entry software and a new website for people to purchase their entry tickets ahead of the event.
"Lots of people have been able to enter all their exhibits online," she said.
"We're trying to encourage people to go online buy their gate passes and scan a QR code on your way in.
"It will help us streamline things and bring the show up in line with technology to make things easier for us, but we'll still cater for those people who wish to buy their entry at the gate."
The art prize winner will be announced on Friday, October 27, at an opening event for the renovated AW Richardson Pavilion from 6pm to 8pm.
To purchase tickets online, visit themyrtlefordshow.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.