With so much netball talent in the Ovens and Murray League, it's certainly no easy task to narrow it down to a top 20. Renowned defender Sophie Hanrahan took it up another notch in Saints' colours this season, while Panther Christine Oguche's confidence grew in leaps and bounds. Several stars were unlucky not to make the list, while there were a number of young guns not mentioned who proved they belong in the senior netball ranks. The Border Mail's GEORGIA SMITH has established the list based on who had the ability to influence the game this season, while keeping in mind A-grade court time.

