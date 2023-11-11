The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fig tree from Tobruk planted in Albury on Remembrance Day

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father MacLeod-Miler joins church gardeners Betty Loorham and Robyn Gibbs and RSL president Graham Docksey in planting the fig tree on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Father MacLeod-Miler joins church gardeners Betty Loorham and Robyn Gibbs and RSL president Graham Docksey in planting the fig tree on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

A SPECIAL fig tree has been planted near Albury's St Matthew's Anglican Church as part of Remembrance Day commemorations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.