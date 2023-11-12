The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Leah Dodd lands 11 goals in Sharks' win against the Stingrays

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated November 12 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sharks' stalwart Leah Dodd stepped it up another notch on Sunday to deliver her side an incredible 11 goals in their victory against Stingrays in the A-grade women's Ovens and Murray water polo competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.