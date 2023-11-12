Sharks' stalwart Leah Dodd stepped it up another notch on Sunday to deliver her side an incredible 11 goals in their victory against Stingrays in the A-grade women's Ovens and Murray water polo competition.
The 18-2 clash at Wodonga's Waves saw the victors keep the Stingrays goalless until the final term, when Rosie Youings dug deep to convert two scoring opportunities to put her side on the board.
Dodd had a slow start with two goals in the first half, before a huge third and fourth term saw her land four and then five goals to round out the game.
Heading into the clash, Dodd had already shot 19 goals from four rounds this season, making her the competition's leading scorer.
Fellow Shark Millie Pullyblank was also on target, contributing three goals in the clash.
In the other women's game, Pool Pirates defeated Albury Tigers 10-5.
Ryleigh Hogan led the way for the victors with four goals, while Catherine Shelley converted two scoring opportunities for the Tigers.
It was a fairly evenly matched contest between Tigers and Sharks in the A-grade men's clash, with the former narrowly landing a 7-6 victory.
Henry Clark and Will Gould both finished the game with two goals, while Tiger Tom Duck contributed three for the victors.
