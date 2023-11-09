The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Greens MP Amanda Cohn flags hospital letter protest

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 9 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BORDER residents are being urged to send letters to the NSW Health Minister as part of a campaign by Greens MP Amanda Cohn against the planned Albury hospital upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.