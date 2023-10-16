The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NSW, Victorian health ministers release Albury hospital master plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 16 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE NSW and Victorian health ministers have released a "master plan" for the $558 million revamp of Albury-Wodonga Regional Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.