Seventy-four patients had died before a colonoscopy recall for Border patients spurred by concerns raised about a surgeon's clinical practice.
But none of these patients were found to have died of causes related to their original colonoscopy, the Safer Care Victoria report released on Friday, October 13, said.
The report involving nearly 2000 Border patients has identified "key lessons" to improve the region's health practices.
The colonoscopy recall was initiated in January in response to concerns raised by Albury Wodonga Health last year about a surgeon's clinical practice.
Procedures performed or supervised by Dr Liu-Ming Schmidt since January 1, 2018, were reviewed by an independent panel of experts after the concerns were raised.
There were three health services identified as where Dr Schmidt - who was not named in the report which refers to her as "surgeon A" - had performed or supervised colonoscopies: AWH, Albury Wodonga Private Hospital and Insight Private Hospital.
On January 12, 2023, Safer Care Victoria sent all impacted patients a letter advising them of the recall.
Patients received follow-up care at AWH, Insight Private and Albury Wodonga Private hospitals, Austin Health and St Vincent's Health.
The Safer Care Victoria report found an independent clinical review into Dr Schmidt's practice identified that some colonoscopies performed and supervised by the surgeon were incomplete.
Seven patients had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer following their repeat colonoscopies.
"Incomplete procedures indicate risk for missed diagnoses including colorectal cancer," the report said.
"Albury Wodonga Health issued an interim restriction to prohibit the surgeon from performing any procedures at Albury hospital until the conclusion of the review."
The report said of the patients contacted, 184 exited the recall for the following reasons: 74 were deceased, 51 could not be contacted via phone, and 59 declined participation in the program.
The report said it was recognised that no single health service could manage the large number of patients impacted by the recall.
Safer Care Victoria requested additional support from across Victoria and NSW to support the response.
It found there was no existing documented guidance or electronic management system to support a patient recall of this size.
The report said further support and oversight of colonoscopy practices was required to ensure ongoing safety.
