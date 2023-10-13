Seven people have been diagnosed with cancer following repeat colonoscopies done as part of a recall involving nearly 2000 Border patients.
Safer Care Victoria said on Friday, October 13, the Albury Wodonga Region Colonoscopy Recall was now complete.
The recall process, involving Albury Wodonga Health, Albury Wodonga Private Hospital and Insight Private Hospital, comprised 1750 clinical reviews, 1443 specialist consultations and 1084 repeat colonoscopies for affected patients. Preventative treatments were also provided to 548 people.
"Sadly, seven patients have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer following their repeat colonoscopy," Safer Care Victoria said in a statement.
"It is not possible to know whether these cancers could have been detected during their original colonoscopy or if they've developed since then, regardless this will have been a distressing experience for these patients.
"They are all undergoing treatment and are hopeful of a full recovery."
During the recall process, several patients were identified as deceased, but none were found to have died of causes related to their original colonoscopy.
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby said staff had been "deeply committed in playing their part in this complex but important recall".
"This has been distressing for both patients and their families and we're deeply sorry for the significant impact this has had on their lives," he said.
"No patient should ever come to harm in our health care system, and I sincerely thank every person impacted for their cooperation, understanding and patience during what has been a difficult process for all," Professor Roberts said.
"It's now incumbent on us to work through the lessons learned to ensure it leaves a lasting change on the culture of safety at Victoria's health services."
