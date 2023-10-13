The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Safer Care Victoria says Albury Wodonga Region Colonoscopy Recall now complete

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated October 13 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seven people have been diagnosed with cancer following repeat colonoscopies done as part of a recall involving nearly 2000 Border patients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.