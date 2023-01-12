2000 procedures, one surgeon: Recall after investigation into colonoscopies

Almost 2000 patients in the Albury-Wodonga region will be impacted after an investigation into colonoscopy procedures involving a Border surgeon .
Safer Care Victoria (SCV) is overseeing the recall of just under 2000 public and private patients.
The panel found that some colonoscopies performed or supervised by Dr Schmidt were incomplete, including insufficient duration and thoroughness of each procedure.
The procedures were performed or supervised by Dr Schmidt at Albury Wodonga Health, Albury Wodonga private hospital and Insight private hospital (located at the Gardens medical centre) between 2018 and 2022.
A spokesperson for SCV said affected patients would be contacted directly over the coming days and individually assessed to determine whether follow up treatment is required.
It is expected many of the patients involved will need to undergo a repeat colonoscopy as a precautionary measure.
"We'll ensure each patient is supported and offered counselling throughout this recall, with those impacted to be contacted directly over the coming days and then individually assessed, with any follow up care to be completed as quickly as possible," he said.
"There will be lessons learned from this incident which will be shared across the public and private health systems and with our interstate and federal counterparts."
Dr Schmidt is not currently practising at any of the three affected health services and the Medical Council of NSW and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority (AHPRA) have been notified.
Health authorities said the independent investigation had been comprehensive and considered a range of other procedures performed or supervised by Dr Schmidt, however issues were identified only in relation to colonoscopies.
Professor Roberts said SCV would have continued oversight of the recall, and ensure any lessons learned would be shared widely to ensure this doesn't happen again.
"SCV along with the Department of Health will work closely with our NSW and Commonwealth counterparts as well as the regulatory agencies throughout this process," he said.
"Over the coming weeks and months we will be looking for any improvements that can be made to the broader system to prevent this situation from happening again."
Further iformation for impacted patients is available at www.safercare.vic.gov.au
