The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brodie Filo named in NTFL representative squad

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 12 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta Rovers man Brodie Filo has made the NTFL representative squad. Picture by James Wiltshire

An Ovens and Murray League superstar has continued his sublime form in the Top End.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.