An Ovens and Murray League superstar has continued his sublime form in the Top End.
Wangaratta Rovers midfielder Brodie Filo is among the 43 names picked for the Northern Territory Football League's representative side for its upcoming clash against South Fremantle.
And the Nightcliff man is among some revered company.
Buffing out the list of representatives are ex-AFL stars Steven Motlop, Mitch Robinson and Ryan Nyhuis to name a few.
Filo and co will have their mettle tested against the Western Australian Football League club on January 21 at TIO Stadium, where he'll pull on the ochre, black and white.
"The opportunity to recognise the best players across the NTFL competition and face strong West Australian opponents in January is exciting," head of AFLNT Sam Gibson said.
"Representative football is an important part of the footy landscape in the NT."
Filo has appeared in Nighcliff's best performers on eight occasions across 10 games this season, snagging five majors.
The Tigers currently sit fifth on the NTFL Men's Premier ladder with five games to play in the regular season.
