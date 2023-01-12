The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East Water assures residents water is safe to drink 'despite discolouration'

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated January 12 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo shared on social media showing the discoloured water of a Border resident's bath.

Border residents have taken to social media to vent their anger over muddy brown water coming out of their taps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.