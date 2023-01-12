Border residents have taken to social media to vent their anger over muddy brown water coming out of their taps.
North East Water in Victoria said it was believed the discoloured water was caused by sediment in the mains being dislodged by the increase in water usage during the hot weather.
They said despite appearances, the water was safe to drink.
One resident said in his post the water had varied between "a murky rusty coloured reddish brown through to an almost sloppy melted ice cream- type consistency that is so brown it's like watery mud".
North East Water apologised for any inconvenience.
"For those affected by any discoloured water, please run the tap at the front of your property for a few minutes until the water is clear," a spokesperson said.
"If it doesn't clear, please call us on 1300 361 644, and we can investigate further, which may involve mains flushing in your area."
